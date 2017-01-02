Cold and snow will impact most of us through the week

DENVER — Temperatures sharply dropped Monday. The city was 52-degrees at 12:02pm then dropped below freezing before even hitting 1pm.

This is the initial push of colder air that will remain for the remainder of the week. There’s snow coming in with this cold, too.

A band of snowfall will sit over the Cheyenne Ridge, mostly along I-80 overnight through Tuesday morning. Some of that snow may try to move into Northern Colorado; if it does a dusting to an inch or two is all that should be expected. Meanwhile, heavier pockets of snow will be falling for those above 9000 feet; some areas will approach six to twelve inches.

Denver, we may see some flakes but we sit too low and too far away from the main snow areas to see much.

Later Wednesday through Friday will be the next push of cold with snow for the state, and will likely be much stronger than what we see tonight or Tuesday. The metro areas will have a higher chance to see accumulating snow, especially Thursday, and some neighborhoods could come away with quite a bit.

Remember that December snowfall a couple weeks ago that developed the heavier band of snowfall over some of Denver? This storm coming in will also be another snowband event that could dump upwards of a foot on some and far less on those away from the heavy snowband. Regardless of that snowband down here for us on the Plains, the mountains will have continued heavy snowfall throughout the week – a couple feet of new snow will be likely for next weekend’s skiers and riders.

Thursday and Friday travel will be impacted statewide. This does include slower commutes throughout parts of the metro areas particularly Thursday and early Friday.

Details on where that heavy snowbanding may develop will be provided as we get closer to the event.