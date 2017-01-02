Arizona twin brothers born minutes apart but in different years

PHOENIX — Twin brothers in Arizona were born minutes apart — and in different years — this week.

Sawyer Shay was born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, while his brother, Everett, was born 10 minutes later at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, KTVK reported.

The boys were born to Holly and Brandon Shay.

Everett was the hospital’s first baby of the New Year and Sawyer was the last one of 2016.

Sawyer weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and Everett weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, the station reported.

“They are going to be amazing. They already are. They’ve already left their mark on this world,” Holly Shay said.

The couple has two daughters who are 4 and 13.