2-year-old saves twin brother after dresser falls on him

A 2-year-old boy miraculously saved his twin brother after a dresser fell on him. The incident was caught on the nursery surveillance camera.

The video shows the boys, Brock and Bowdy, in their room with the dresser on top of Brock. In the video Bowdy is seen trying to figure out how to get the dresser off his brother.

Bowdy amazingly is able to push the dresser off of Brock and he is able to roll away. Both the twins are OK.

Their dad, Ricky Shoff, tells KCPQ that him and his wife normally hear everything in the house but they were downstairs and didn’t hear the dresser fall.

They didn’t realize anything had happened until they went upstairs to check on the boys and saw that the dresser fell.

Shoff says since the boys were okay, they didn’t think anything had happened until they watched the surveillance camera from the nursery and saw the incident.

The parents say that they decided to share this video because they want to raise awareness and make sure other parents secure their dressers to the wall.

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share,” Shoff said in a Facebook post. “We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is OK.”

“Our house is about as childproof as it possibly can be because of our three boys but we miss this. We feel so lucky and blessed that they are OK. We just want to make sure other parents secure their dressers to the wall,” Shoff told KCPQ.