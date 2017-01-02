13-year-old at-risk boy missing in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A 13-year-old at-risk boy has been reported missing, the Aurora Police Department said Monday morning.

Fabian Xavier Rosales was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of his home in the 10700 block of East 11th Avenue.

Rosales, who goes by Xavier, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-2 and 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he does not have a history of running away, but he does have his required medications with him. The boy does not have a phone and he is not on social media sites.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray flannel shirt with a white short-sleeved T-shirt over it, gray stone-washed jeans and black Converse shoes. He wears glasses but they were left at his house.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Rosales is the second child to go missing in 48 hours in Aurora. David Puckett, 6, was reported Saturday night after reportedly walking away from his home. More than 150 volunteers have helped in searching for him.