With no playoff hopes, Broncos host Raiders in regular-season finale

DENVER — For the first time since John Elway became general manager in 2011, the Broncos will play a game in which they have no playoff implications when they host their longtime AFC West rivals the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday.

With the future of coach Gary Kubiak swirling — he’s expected to step down after the season because of health concerns — and a long offseason on the horizon, the Broncos will try to prevent the Raiders from winning the division title for the first time in 14 years.

The defending Super Bowl champion Broncos are out of the playoff mix for the first time since 2010, having lost three in a row and seven of their past 11 after a 4-0 start.

The Raiders (12-3) lead the AFC West by one game over the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Raiders win, they take the division and a first-round playoff bye. If they lose and the Chiefs win at San Diego, then Kansas City takes the division for the first time since 2010.

The Broncos haven’t been swept by the Raiders nor lost at least four games at home since the disastrous 2010 season left them with a 4-12 record and led to Elway being hired.

“Regardless of the stakes, you should be getting ready to play the same way,” Kubiak said Wednesday. “Obviously, everybody is disappointed. We’re playing a game that doesn’t carry a lot of meaning from the standpoint of playoffs, but it carries a lot of meaning because it’s our next game.”

Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback, but rookie first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch is expected to see some playing time. Kubiak did not say how much playing time Lynch will see.

After a rocky offseason following the Super Bowl title, things are expected to be busy this offseason for the Broncos, starting with finding a third coach in the Elway era.