What does it take to issue an AMBER Alert?

When a child is missing and may be in danger, parents and investigators want to get the word out to as many people in the area as possible, as quickly as possible.

However, there are multiple requirements that must be met before an AMBER Alert can be sent out on cell phones or posted on highway signs.

Once law enforcement has been notified about an abducted child, they must first determine if the case meets the following criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger; The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death; There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery; The activation must be requested by a local law enforcement agency or AMBER Designee from another state.

Only the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to activate the Colorado AMBER Alert.

