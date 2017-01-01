San Diego Chargers fire head coach Mike McCoy

SAN DIEGO — News broke Sunday evening that head coach Mike McCoy has been dismissed from the team.

Officials for the team broke the news on Twitter, releasing a statement.

Mike McCoy has been dismissed as head coach. INFO: https://t.co/uECp1NbJTy pic.twitter.com/T64O9WryGa — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 2, 2017

“The San Diego Chargers announced that Head Coach Mike McCoy will not return in 2017. Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers,” said Chargers President – Football Operations John Spanos.

“The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

“I want to thank Mike for his tireless work and commitment to this organization,” said General Manager Tom Telesco. “He instilled a culture of work ethic and togetherness that we can build on for years to come.”

McCoy served as head coach for four seasons (2013-16) and produced an overall record of 28-38 (.424%), including 1-1 during the 2013 postseason. He inherited a team coming off a 7-9 season in 2012 and led San Diego to a 9-7 record and it’s first playoff season since 2009. The Chargers struggled in subsequent seasons, finishing out of the playoffs with 9-7 (2014), 4-12 (2015) and 5-11 (2016) records. San Diego has struggled against its AFC West opponents, recording a 7-17 record over the last four seasons.”

Prior to his stint with the Chargers, McCoy served as Broncos offensive coordinator from 2010 -2012.