PHOTOS: Welcome to the City of Dreams, Welcome to Decadence

Denver — The Colorado Convention Center was host again to an annual two night electronic dance music festival to end the year, called “Decadence.” Friday the 30th and Saturday night the 31st, New Year’s Eve, over 25 artists and musicians took to two stages giving fans a constant choice and keeping them moving on the dance floor and between the halls.

In what is called the, “City of Dreams” concert goers referred to as “citizens” parade back and forth from the “Daydream Stage” to the “Timekeeper Stage.” It’s a pulsing glow in the dark event, 16 hours of music and dancing, including a silent disco. The silent disco, where participants enjoy music through headphones choosing from three DJs “stations” creating a DJ battle only the participants can hear. In addition to the silent disco, picking a side, Daydream Stage or Timekeeper Stage, was a DJ battle of it’s own. The choices are tough with incredible talent on both sides. The reality is at Decadence, in the City of Dreams, dance battles and DJ battles aside, love won the weekend. It was a fun time in the city of Denver on New Year’s weekend and a well run event for the State of Colorado. Have a look back through time at the photo gallery.