Missing Aurora boy doesn’t qualify for Amber Alert, law vague

AURORA, Colo. -- David Puckett, 6, has been missing since Saturday evening. Police believe the boy walked away from his home in South Aurora.

Without evidence of an abduction, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) won't issue an Amber Alert, according to a bureau spokeswoman. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said state's decision is not stopping the his department from making the search its top priority. There were no leads as of late Sunday.

"I'm worried with how cold it is that something might really bad happen to him," said David's mom Stephanie Puckett.

Stephanie said she realized her son had vanished just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers and police officers spent the holiday searching for the boy who has a history of wondering off.

"We have no evidence at this point that suggests that he's been abducted, but obviously we're not going to rule anything out like that," said Metz

Metz said without evidence of an abduction, the CBI will not activate an Amber Alert. Many FOX31 viewers expressed concerned Sunday that the case did not qualify.

It's not fully clear how CBI interprets Colorado's Amber Alert law. As written, the law uses the word "abduction," but only defines an abducted child as one whose whereabouts are simply unknown.

CBI said criteria for an alert must include evidence that the child is in immediate danger or serious bodily harm or death. Many said Sunday they believe the cold weather should qualify.

In the absence of an Amber Alert, Aurora police officers are hopeful their department's aggressive approach with press releases and on social media posts will be enough to bring David home.

David is 4 feet tall. He is white and was last seen wearing green camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, black and orange boots and a tan coat. Anyone with info should call police.

"This is one of those situations, as we've said in other cases like this before-- We know that somebody knows something," said Metz.

Aurora Police have set up three tip lines to relieve its 911 system. Those number are:

303-739-1870

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

Authorities stopped registering additional volunteers at Aurora's Olympic Park at 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said more information on the search effort and possible volunteer opportunities will come on Monday.