Meet Laila: First baby born in 2017 in the metro area
PARKER, Colo. — The first baby born at a Denver metro area hospital in 2017 was delivered at Parker Adventist Hospital just after midnight.
Lacey and Mikail Abdel-Khaliq had their second baby, Laila, at 12:03 a.m.
They are also parents to 4-year-old Mikail Jr.
The parents and hospital workers had a celebration with sparkling cider, blow horns and party hats.
We’re going to meet the happy family Sunday at 1 p.m. and will post updates here.
39.548613 -104.771038