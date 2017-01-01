Meet Laila: First baby born in 2017 in the metro area

Posted 11:28 am, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 1, 2017
(Photo: Parker Adventist Hospital)

PARKER, Colo. — The first baby born at a Denver metro area hospital in 2017 was delivered at Parker Adventist Hospital just after midnight.

Lacey and Mikail Abdel-Khaliq had their second baby, Laila, at 12:03 a.m.

first-baby-2017-with-mom-and-dad

They are also parents to 4-year-old Mikail Jr.

The parents and hospital workers had a celebration with sparkling cider, blow horns and party hats.

(Photo: Parker Adventist Hospital)

We’re going to meet the happy family Sunday at 1 p.m. and will post updates here.

 