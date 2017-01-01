Driver shot in the head by stray bullet while driving in Aurora on New Year’s

AURORA, Colo. — A man was driving through Aurora just after midnight on New Year’s when a bullet came straight down through the soft top of his Jeep, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The bullet struck the man in the head and the hand but he was able to drive himself to the hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

It happened at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, near East Alameda Avenue and South Abilene Street, police confirmed.

It’s not clear who fired the shot, where it was fired, or why.

Police said they received multiple reports of shots fired overnight, but some of the reports of gunshots may have been fireworks.