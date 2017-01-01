Babies get ‘Broncos Fever’ at University of Colorado Hospital

Babies at the University of Colorado Hospital are getting “Broncos Fever” and officials warn it’s highly contagious!

“For the last Broncos game of the season against Oakland, we wanted to ring in the new year by spreading some #BronocsFever and cheer,” hospital officials said in a statement released Sunday.

“All families with babies born around New Year’s Day received a special Broncos Fever kit to introduce their newest Broncos fans to the world, courtesy of UCHealth,” officials stated.

(Photo of the Gamble family with new baby Ella, courtesy University of Colorado Hospital)

The kits included a nursing scarf, Broncos Fever t-shirt, sunglasses, water bottle and other goodies for the new mom.

 