6-year-old boy missing: Search volunteers meeting at Olympic Park in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say finding a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday evening is their “highest priority investigation right now.”

The Aurora Police Department said anyone who would like to help search for David Puckett should go to the south side of Olympic Park, located at 15501 E. Yale Ave. You will be required to check in and provide your name, address, drivers license and sign a waiver.

At 2 p.m., Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said more than 150 volunteers had showed up.

@AuroraPD #FindingDavid #CommunityCommitment. Our APD volunteer search team registering 150+ folks who R helping 2 search 4 David. Thank U! pic.twitter.com/A5EIEke9nw — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) January 1, 2017

During the news conference Sunday morning, investigators said it appears the boy left on his own.

In order for an AMBER Alert to be issued, there must be signs of an abduction, police said. You can read more about the requirements for an AMBER Alert here.

The Arapahoe County Search and Rescue, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Denver police and the FBI are now involved in the search.

“We are using search team organizations in addition to local law enforcement partners and APD officers to continue our search including helicopters and bloodhounds,” police said on Facebook.

Investigators sent out two emergency notification calls to approximately 27,000 residents in the area, to let them know he is missing.

“We are asking everyone to check your property. Children will often hide in small spaces and not come out even if called upon,” police said on Facebook.

His mother, Stephanie Puckett, was extremely emotional as she addressed reporters at the news conference Sunday morning.

“Help me find David… he’s only 6 years old,” Stephanie Puckett pleaded. “He’s a good boy.”

Mom of missing 6-yo in Aurora tearfully speaks about David, who wandered away from home at 5:45 pm yesterday. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/azFiPVVBx7 — Tammy Vigil (@TammyVigilFOX31) January 1, 2017

David was last seen wearing camouflage pants, black shirt, a thin tan coat, and black and orange boots, police said.

Mom, Stephanie Puckett, is worried about freezing cold overnight because David was only wearing a thin coat. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/ydiNGYyCPu — Tammy Vigil (@TammyVigilFOX31) January 1, 2017

David was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place on Saturday.

He is described as 4-feet tall, 48 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a history of wandering away and has a slight to moderate learning disability.

#FindingDavid here is another photo of David. Please call 911 if you see him. Please continue to follow here and retweet. pic.twitter.com/St2WJjmCjS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 1, 2017

If you see David, you’re asked to call 911.