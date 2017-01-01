10-year-old boy among 2 people shot in LoDo on New Year’s

DENVER — Two people were shot in Lower Downtown Denver about an hour and a half into the new year — including a 10-year-old boy.

Denver police say there was a verbal altercation and shots were fired near 18th and Larimer streets at about 1:15 a.m.

Police say the boy was not involved in the altercation, but did not say whether he knows the people involved or was just a bystander.

The other shooting victim is an adult male. It’s not clear whether he was involved in the altercation or was just a bystander.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital but police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.