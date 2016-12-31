× Tattooed homicide suspect wanted in Arapahoe County

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office need your help to locate a suspect in a deadly shooting.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for 27-year-old David Craine.

On December 29, deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The 36-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. He did not survive.

Craine has brown hair, brown eyes, and the word “Craine” tattooed on his neck.

If you know anything that can help investigators find him, contact your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.

The sheriff’s office says not to approach Craine because he’s believed to be armed and dangerous.