Our top 10 most-read stories of 2016

DENVER — The year 2016 brought us some great stories, but also many stories we would probably like to forget.

From “secret” codes on Netflix to a former Broncos quarterback getting attacked outside a pizza shop, below is a list of the top 10 most-read stories on KDVR.com and KWGN.com in 2016 along with links to the original stories.

1.) App reveals man who has teenager’s missing smartphone (Jan. 5)

A Denver woman used an app called CM Locker for Android to help investigators see a picture of a man who stole her sons cell phone. When the phone’s password is input wrong, the phone snaps a photo from the front-facing camera, which captures the user’s face. The app then emails the photo so you know who has it.

2.) Holocaust Museum: Please stop playing Pokémon Go here (July 12)

Pokémon Go took over the world this summer and that became a problem for some landmarks. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. had to issue a statement to ask people to stop playing the game there.

3.) ‘Secret’ Netflix codes will ‘unlock’ hidden categories (Jan. 12)

Most of the time Netflix predicts what you will want to watch next but sometimes you’re in the mood for something more specific. Earlier this year, folks discovered “secret” codes so you can unlock new categories and browse Netflix in an entirely new way. We have a full list of the most popular “secret” codes in the article.

4.) Ohio police post shocking photos of adults who overdosed with 4-year-old in vehicle (Sept. 9)

Police in East Liverpool, Ohio posted shocking photos of two adults — who police believe had overdosed on heroin — passed out in a car with a 4-year-old boy in the backseat. Police said they hope the photos send a message to drug users to think twice before abusing drugs.

5.) Mike Shanahan’s Cherry Hills home on market for $22 million (July 14)

Former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan put his 32,000-square-foot home on the market this summer. The home has six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and also includes a virtual golf course, a bowling alley, a basketball court, a wine cellar dining area and a swimming pool.

6.) Gun sales surge among gays, lesbians after Orlando shooting (June 14)

Gun shops typically see a spike in customers after mass shootings, but following the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., a local gun store owner said that more gays and lesbians bought guns. The Pink Pistols, a national gun club for gays and lesbians, also saw its membership soar.

7.) Strange baby faces popping up around Denver (March 30)

From South Broadway to Cherry Creek and many places in between – small baby doll faces were creeping up across Denver and creeping out many people who see them.

8.) Tour couple’s Colorado dream home made of shipping containers (April 4)

A couple built their home using nine 320 square-foot shipping containers. Set in place, along with other common areas built in, they make for a 4,000-square-foot home. The house cost the couple around $500,000 to build, and it was appraised at $850,000.

9.) New photo of ‘Bigfoot’ taken in Colorado Rockies (Feb. 22)

A photograph was taken near North Park claims to have captured evidence of “Bigfoot” lurking in the Rocky Mountains. The couple claims you can see the nose, the black eye, the hair in the photo.

10.) Brock Osweiler attacked outside pizza shop, refuses to fight back (March 7)

Before Brock Osweiler bolted for the Houston Texans, video obtained by TMZ Sports showed the former Broncos quarterback getting attacked outside a Arizona pizza shop. Osweiler refused to fight back in the video and walked away without injury.