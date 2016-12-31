× ‘M*A*S*H’ actor William Christopher dies at 84

PASADENA, Calif. — William Christopher, who played Father Mulcahy on the long-running hit TV show “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 84.

His agent, Robert Malcolm, tells Reuters that Christopher died Saturday morning in his Pasadena, Calif. Home with his wife of almost 60-years by his side.

Malcolm said that Christopher was diagnosed with lung cancer about 18 months ago.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Malcolm said treatment was going well up until a month ago.

“Two weeks ago, he took a turn for the worse. Hospice began this week at his home, and he went peacefully without pain this morning,” Malcolm said.

The series finale of the hit show in 1983 was one of the most-watched events in TV history with 106 million people tuning in.

The actor is survived by his wife Barbara and two sons, John and Ned.