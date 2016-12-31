DeMarcus Ware says he wants to play in 2017

DENVER — DeMarcus Ware says he’s not done in the NFL.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ware insisted that he’s not quite ready to retire despite the injuries he had this season.

#HappyNewYear A photo posted by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

“Appreciate the thoughts, prayers, articles, etc. Surgery went well,” Ware said. “I’ve noticed critics always count you out because that’s what they want to see according to their timetable of your life.”

“There’s still fire in my heart to do work out here,” Ware said. “And if you don’t know the kind of work I’m referring to, you’ll this this ’17 season.”

The nine-time NFL Pro-Bowl linebacker underwent season-ending back surgery and he suffered a broken arm that caused him to miss five games this season.

Ware has played 12 seasons in the NFL and came to the Denver Broncos in 2014. He was a key part of the defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

However, Ware’s 3-year deal with the Broncos is up at the end of the year making him a free agent.