At least 35 killed, 40 injured after attack at Istanbul nightclub

INSTANBUL, Turkey — At least 35 people were killed 40 others were injured after a nightclub attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve, according to Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin.

The armed attack took place at a nightclub in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul on New Year’s Eve, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

The attacker, who has not yet been identified, opened fire inside the nightclub early Sunday, the agency reported.

Sahin called the incident “a terror attack” targeting innocent people who were at the club to celebrate the new year.

This story is developing and will be updated when additional information is confirmed.