6-year-old boy considered at-risk missing in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a missing 6-year-old from Aurora on Saturday night who they say is at-risk.

Police say that the boy named David went missing at 5:30 p.m. from the 15700 block of East Amherst Place on Saturday.

David was last seen wearing camouflage pants, black shirt, tan coat, and black and orange boots, police said.

He is described as 4′ tall, 48 pounds, with light brown hair and blue/green eyes. Police say he has a history of wandering.

If you see David, you’re asked to call 911.