Southeast Denver condo fire seriously injures woman, displaces residents

DENVER -- Morningside Condominium residents in southeast Denver were awakened around 1 a.m. Saturday after a fire broke out in a second floor unit and spread to the ones above.

Several residents were displaced after the early morning fire at the condo complex located at 3450 South Poplar St.

Investigators had not determined a cause as of Saturday after. But residents say the fire was apparently started by a man visiting his mother.

“The lady that lives in the unit that was burned her son is homeless and goes off his meds,” said Tom Vandehey who lives in the building. “He apparently lit a cigarette and fell asleep.”

Denver firefighters managed to evacuate all five floors of the building, however two cats died in the fire. Five people were taken to the hospital including an elderly woman in critical condition.

"Some of our residents have a two story unit,” said resident Chuck Morris. “And so they got her out of the one unit and then they were concerned that there was somebody down there so they were very concerned and very professional.”

Throughout the day displaced residents were trying to salvage what belongings they could from their condos.

Investigators say three units were heavily damaged and several others less severely.

"We have just learned that there may likely be nothing salvageable from our matriarchal home that has all of our family history in it,” said Natalie Schuit.

Schuit says her 91-year-old grandmother's being treated for severe smoke inhalation but is expected to recover.

"As long as grandmas going to be okay that's the next hard thing."

Because the condos were built in the 1970's inspectors have to test for asbestos in the building and won't know results until at least Sunday.

Meantime the property management company and Red Cross are working to find displaced-residents temporary housing.

The fire was out around 6 a.m.