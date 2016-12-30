Shooting involving 4 people ends with 1 dead

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Deputies responded to a complicated shooting Thursday night at 10:45 p.m. at 3151 W. Girard Ave.

According to officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the woman and man involved in the altercation share a child together but don’t live together. The mother of the child was at home in her apartment with another man when the father of the child showed up with a friend.

The three men got into an argument that spilled into the parking lot and ended when the father of the child shot the man who was in the apartment with the child’s mother.

The 36-year-old victim died at the hospital. Sheriff’s deputies have suspects they are looking for but won’t yet release descriptions of the men. They said that the suspects were probably a green four door Honda.

Officials say there is a history of domestic violence between the father and mother of the child.