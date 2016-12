DENVER – We’ll ring in the new year with dry weather and temperatures in the low 20s at midnight. Skies look to be clear to partly cloudy (see graphic above).

In the Central and Northern Mountains, it looks partly cloudy and cold with midnight temperatures in the single digits. The Southern Mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, light snow, and midnight temps in the teens. A new storm spreads snow into all mountain zones on Sunday afternoon.