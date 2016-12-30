New Year’s Cocktails

Tiffany Blaszczyk from Sol Mexican Cocina shows us some easy New Year's Eve cocktails.
Bubbles and Berries Margarita
Muddle together:
1 strawberry
2 blackberries
2 raspberries
Add ice and the following ingredients:
2 oz Casa Noble Blanco
0.5 oz Cointreau
1.25 oz agave nectar
2 oz lime juice
Shake and strain into a fresh pint glass full of ice. Top with about 1 oz. of Champagne. Add a lime wheel garnish.
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Muddle in a pint glass:
5 cucumber slices
3 jalapeno slices
Add:
Ice to the top
2.75oz Casa Noble Blanco
1oz agave nectar
1.5oz lime juice
Shake and pour right into salt or chili con limon salt rimmed pint glass.
SOL Single Barrel Margarita
3 oz SOL Single Barrel Repesado Tequilla
4.5 oz SOL house margarita mix
Shake together and pour over ice in a salt rimmed pint glass.