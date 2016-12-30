New Year’s Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Blaszczyk from Sol Mexican Cocina shows us some easy New Year's Eve cocktails.

Bubbles and Berries Margarita

Muddle together:

1 strawberry

2 blackberries

2 raspberries

Add ice and the following ingredients:

2 oz Casa Noble Blanco

0.5 oz Cointreau

1.25 oz agave nectar

2 oz lime juice

Shake and strain into a fresh pint glass full of ice. Top with about 1 oz. of Champagne. Add a lime wheel garnish.

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

Muddle in a pint glass:

5 cucumber slices

3 jalapeno slices

Add:

Ice to the top

2.75oz Casa Noble Blanco

1oz agave nectar

1.5oz lime juice

Shake and pour right into salt or chili con limon salt rimmed pint glass.

SOL Single Barrel Margarita

3 oz SOL Single Barrel Repesado Tequilla

4.5 oz SOL house margarita mix

Shake together and pour over ice in a salt rimmed pint glass.