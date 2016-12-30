Mom killed in chairlift fall identified, daughter still hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY, Colo. -- The victim in Thursday’s tragic chair lift accident has been identified.

Authorities identified the mom as 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio, Texas. She was pronounced dead at a Granby emergency room following the 25-foot fall.

Huber along with her two daughters fell from the Quick Draw Chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch Thursday morning.

The family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas. A 12-year-old girl was treated and released at a hospital in Granby. Her 9-year-old sister airlifted via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora where she remained hospitalized as of Friday evening.

The condition of the 9-year-old is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.