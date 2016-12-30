Lots of ways to ring in the new year and the weather we can expect as we welcome 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's plenty to do in Colorado on New Years Eve - listed below - but just as important as the party is the weather!

Meteorologist Chris Tomer gives us a look at what we can expect as we ring in 2017.

Front Range: New Year's Eve: Saturday starts with a cold front and partly cloudy skies. Cooler highs around 38. Temperatures fall into the 20s during the night. Plan on 21° at Midnight with partly cloudy skies.

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy skies most of the day and temperatures warm to 44° for the high. Clouds increase Sunday night and light snow may spread into Denver as a storm approaches.

Mountains: New Year's Eve: Snow develops mainly south of I-70 with 3-8" of accumulation. The heaviest snow falls in the San Juan's at Telluride, Silverton, Purgatory, and Wolf Creek. Snow gets much lighter around midnight and lingers into New Year's Day. Highs in the teens and 20s. Temps fall into the single digits by midnight.

New Year's Day: Snow redevelops during the day as the next storm moves in. Highs in the teens and 20s.

NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORKS IN DENVER

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016 (9 p.m. and midnight)

WHERE: Downtown Denver

The sky will once again sparkle over the 16th Street Mall at the close of 2016 with the New Year's Eve Fireworks Downtown. The two spectacular fireworks shows will occur at 9 p.m. and midnight.

For the best viewpoints, stand along the 16th Street Mall. Costumed entertainers will interact with crowds between shows, including magicians, mascots, balloon artists, stilt walkers, comedians and more.

NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN PARTY AT UNION STATION

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Denver Union Station

Ring in the new year at the iconic Denver Union Station with, not one, but three New Year’s Eve parties. There's the Great Hall Silent DJ Party, in which three DJs from New York's Sound Off will spin beats as guests dance while listening through LED-lighted headphones.

Then there's a speakeasy party on the lower level of the station, with a private party featuring live music by Denver’s Gypsy Swing Revue from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Last but not least, celebrate the end of 2016 in one of Denver’s most romantic spots, the Cooper Lounge.

Raise a glass at midnight with a complimentary glass of Veuve Cliquot in a commemorative Cooper Lounge Champagne flute.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT CLUB WINGS

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016 (8 p.m. – 2 a.m.)

WHERE: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Party in a World War II-era aircraft hangar as Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts an evening of drinks and dancing. DJ Wonder will fill the hangar with a blend of original electronic dance music and exclusive remixes.

There will also be performances by Sur Ellz. See the museum's website for tickets and more information.

RESOLUTION NEW YEAR'S EVE 2017

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Curtis Hotel

Held at downtown's stylish Curtis Hotel, Resolution NYE 2017 features an all-inclusive premium open bar (for those 21 and over), some of Denver’s top DJs and live bands, theatrical performers and glamorous holiday decor.

The countdown to 2017 will include a massive balloon drop, confetti and a light show.

WHITE ROSE GALA

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Come in costume! A Roaring '20s and Great Gatsby theme will make this year's White Rose Gala a sparkling spectacle.

There will be a speakeasy area, multiple levels and balconies, flapper girls, live music from Swing Je T'aime, more than 40 performers and dancing — and it will all end in a confetti blast at midnight, complete with party hats and noise makers.

DENVER'S NEW YEAR'S EVE BLACK TIE PARTY

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel

The Sheraton's 28,000-square-foot chandelier-studded ballroom will be the scene of dressed-to-the-nines socialites dancing the night away to live music and headliner DJs.

Enjoy Vegas-style casino games, a huge confetti blast and Champagne toast at midnight. The hotel promises swift service at several all-inclusive open bars.

DENVER'S GRANDEST NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Grand Hyatt Denver

Enjoy three parties in one — all with access to a premium open bar, delicious dinner buffet, dancing and a Champagne toast at midnight under a massive balloon drop.

The Nacho Men and Club X, two of Denver's favorite party bands, will entertain, or make your own music with karaoke in Pub 17.

DECADENCE NYE

WHEN: Dec. 30–31, 2016

WHERE: Colorado Convention Center

Global Dance, AEG Live and Live Nation join together to put on a massive dance celebration at the Colorado Convention Center over the course of two nights.

Guests enjoy world-class music, performers, diamond-clad decor, glimmering displays of technology and luxurious art installations on the theme City of Decadence.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT HOWL AT THE MOON



WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Howl at the Moon

New Year’s Eve at Howl at the Moon offers everything you need to kiss 2016 goodbye and start the new year with a bang.

Dance the night away with the "Just Dance" package, which includes a premium open bar from 7 p.m. to midnight, or upgrade to the "Champagne Supernova" package, which also includes a catered buffet, guaranteed reserved seating and a Champagne toast at midnight.

THREE-IN-ONE ALL-ACCESS NYE 2017

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Tryst Lounge

Three LoDo hotspots — The Drink, Tryst Lounge and LaMark15 — will become one mega venue with three different experiences this New Year's Eve!

A single ticket gives you access to all three venues; stay out of the cold while you enjoy two of Denver’s best DJs, a delicious dinner buffet, a Champagne toast at midnight, party favors, door prizes and more.

AN EVENING OF BALLROOM ELEGANCE

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Marriott Denver West

Celebrate the end of 2016 with ballroom dancing, cocktails and a splendid, three-course dinner.

The night will continue with more dancing and entertainment and end with a Champagne toast to the old year and a nod to the new year at the stroke of midnight.

MEMPHIS TO MOTOWN

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

Love music? Then look no further for a soulful New Year's Eve celebration. Singer Robert Johnson and the Boulder Blues Quartet quartet will be paying homage to the great artists of Stax Records and Motor City. General Admission guests will be offered bar and cocktail tables on a first come, first serve basis, or snag reserved table tickets, which include a special welcome cocktail and a delectable four-course dinner.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT AVANTI F&B

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Avanti F&B

Nosh in the new year at Denver’s favorite foodie spot in the Highlands, Avanti Food & Beverage. Six restaurants will be open and serving. Entry is free, and there's a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, but food is pay as you go.

Enjoy the downtown fireworks from the building’s rooftop deck. Guests can amp up the evening with the VIP unlimited drink package, featuring house wells, wine and beer for $80 per person.

VIP tickets can be purchased online.

DECADES OF DECADANCE 2017

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Tavern Downtown

Nab an excellent seat for a fireworks show that's shot directly from Tavern Downtown's rooftop, a seven-year tradition that includes the Tavern Olive Drop one-minute countdown.

Entry also includes dancing, with four DJs spinning, a photo booth, balloon drop, raffle prizes and entry to the Cowboy Lounge next door.

Tickets are $35 each, which includes a beer, Fireball shot, champagne toast and raffle ticket for a chance to win a weekend mountain getaway.

UNMASK THE NIGHT AT COOHILLS

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Coohills

Don your favorite party mask and celebrate the arrival of 2017 with incredible food, cocktails, comfortable seating and a DJ. The blowout bash will begin at 9 p.m., with dancing and music by DJ Benje until 12:30 a.m.

An exclusive menu by chef Tom Coohill will feature a raw oyster and shrimp bar, cheese fondue station featuring raclette, truffled duck liver mousse on brioche and hot-smoked salmon (and there will be more deliciousness with passed appetizers and chef's table fare). Compete for prizes by wearing your most creative mask.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS

ZOO YEAR'S EVE

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016

WHERE: Denver Zoo

Enjoy a perfect New Year's Eve celebration for the entire family at the Denver Zoo.

With a special New Year's Eve countdown at 9 p.m., your little ones will be able to enjoy the holiday but still get home in time for bed.

Activities are included with Zoo Lights admission.

BUNK WITH THE BEASTS

WHEN: Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 2017

WHERE: Denver Zoo

Children ages 6-12 can spend a night at the zoo, explore Zoo Lights, learn about animals and celebrate New Year’s Eve in a safe and fun environment. A dinner, snack and breakfast are included in the ticket price for Bunk with the Beasts.

WILD ICE

WHEN: Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 2017

WHERE: Denver Zoo

Visit a special ice carving garden, filled with animal sculptures. There will be a special focus this year on sea creatures.

CELEBRATE KWANZAA

WHEN: Dec. 26-Dec. 30, 2016

WHERE: Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo will celebrate this African cultural holiday with music, entertainment and activities. The Celebrate Kwanzaa activities are free with Zoo Lights admission.

NOON YEAR'S EVE AT CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF DENVER

WHEN: Dec. 31, 2016 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

WHERE: Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

Children can experience the excitement, thrills and festive fun of New Year's Eve in Times Square right here in Denver — all before bedtime! The Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be celebrating with glittery ball drops, rainbows of confetti and huge sheets of bubble wrap (the museum's version of fireworks) for kids to stomp on.

After the ball drops, the celebration keeps going with sparkling art projects and heaps of activities on the plaza.