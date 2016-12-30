List of performers, participants at Trump’s inauguration released

NEW YORK — Chris Snyder, a producer for Fox News, tweeted a list of those performing and appearing at the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump. His tweet claims the list came from the Trump Inaugural Committee which added that additional groups might be announced “in the future.”

Controversy has surrounded the event with many celebrities declining invitations to appear due to personal beliefs or pressure from fans to bow out. Among those scheduled to perform at Trump’s inauguration are Lil’ Wranglers from College Station, Texas and the Tupelo High School Band.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Trump claims to have rebuffed high profile performers and their offers to appear, tweeting that “A list celebrities” want tickets.