Honda issues massive minivan recall

Honda is recalling nearly 650-thousand odyssey minivans due to an issue with second-row seats. Honda says a defect with a lever could cause second-row seats to shift suddenly in a crash.

There are two separate recalls, the bigger one involves 634,000 Odysseys made between 2011 – 2016.

The smaller recall affects 7,600 minivans. Honda says it has not received any reports of injuries linked to the flaw.

Owners with questions regarding a recall, should contact Honda Automobile Customer Service or contact your local Honda dealer.