Gridiron Grill: Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Sliders

Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Slider with Caper Aioli

Serves 4 people (1-2 Sliders per person)

8 Shrimp jumbo (16/20 no shells or Tails cleaned and deveined)

2 oz your favorite Italian dressing (only marinate for an Hour or so)

8 Slider rolls Split

4 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

4 oz sliced Tomato or sundried tomato ½ in oil

1 ozSpring greens or micro greens to garnish

2 -4 oz caper Aioli

Kettle chips to serve with or fries

 

 

 

Caper Aioli

 

2 cup Mayo

1/4 cup capers

1/4 chopped fresh tarragon

1 clove of fresh garlic ...minced

3 tbsp lemon juice

zest of 1 lemon

1 shallot ( minced)

 

  • Combine all ingredients in food processor.  Pulse until the the capers a roughly chopped.  Serve with shrimp.

 

Assembly of Slider

  • Grill shrimp to done – 4- 5minutes
  • Lightly toast slider buns bun, Coat both sides with aioli
  • Place shrimp on bottom bun , add 1 -2 slices of Cheese , then tomato, then greens
  • Toothpick will help to keep it all together
  • Serve with your favorite chips or fries