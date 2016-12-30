Gridiron Grill: Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Slider with Caper Aioli

Serves 4 people (1-2 Sliders per person)

8 Shrimp jumbo (16/20 no shells or Tails cleaned and deveined)

2 oz your favorite Italian dressing (only marinate for an Hour or so)

8 Slider rolls Split

4 oz fresh mozzarella sliced

4 oz sliced Tomato or sundried tomato ½ in oil

1 ozSpring greens or micro greens to garnish

2 -4 oz caper Aioli

Kettle chips to serve with or fries

Caper Aioli

2 cup Mayo

1/4 cup capers

1/4 chopped fresh tarragon

1 clove of fresh garlic ...minced

3 tbsp lemon juice

zest of 1 lemon

1 shallot ( minced)

Combine all ingredients in food processor. Pulse until the the capers a roughly chopped. Serve with shrimp.

Assembly of Slider