Gridiron Grill: Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Sliders

Marinated Grilled Shrimp Brioche Slider with Caper Aioli
Serves 4 people (1-2 Sliders per person)
8 Shrimp jumbo (16/20 no shells or Tails cleaned and deveined)
2 oz your favorite Italian dressing (only marinate for an Hour or so)
8 Slider rolls Split
4 oz fresh mozzarella sliced
4 oz sliced Tomato or sundried tomato ½ in oil
1 ozSpring greens or micro greens to garnish
2 -4 oz caper Aioli
Kettle chips to serve with or fries
Caper Aioli
2 cup Mayo
1/4 cup capers
1/4 chopped fresh tarragon
1 clove of fresh garlic ...minced
3 tbsp lemon juice
zest of 1 lemon
1 shallot ( minced)
- Combine all ingredients in food processor. Pulse until the the capers a roughly chopped. Serve with shrimp.
Assembly of Slider
- Grill shrimp to done – 4- 5minutes
- Lightly toast slider buns bun, Coat both sides with aioli
- Place shrimp on bottom bun , add 1 -2 slices of Cheese , then tomato, then greens
- Toothpick will help to keep it all together
- Serve with your favorite chips or fries