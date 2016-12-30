× Gas leak closes Tower Road

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — North and southbound Tower Road is closed at East Dorado after a gas leak was discovered.

Officials with the Arapahoe Sheriff’s office tweeted the information at 11:41 a.m., noting that Cunningham fire crews are on scene. It’s unclear early this afternoon how serious the situation may be but officials with Cunningham fire note they are currently waiting on Excel to respond.

There is no estimated time to reopen Tower Road.

