Fans question why Fisher doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Since Carrie Fisher's passing on Tuesday, many have asked why the legendary actress doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After her passing, fans created a makeshift star, putting lettering on an empty star. Since then, a memorial has grown there.

One of the walk of fame producers, Ana Martinez, had an answer for confused fans.

"Carrie Fisher was never nominated for a star. I've been here many many years, no one ever called to inquire, no one ever submitted an application. Upon the 5th anniversary of her passing, we would gladly accept a nomination for her, she deserved it. But it has to depend on the family, whether they want her nominated."

Fans are also leaving flowers and notes at the star for Debbie Reynolds; she died just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher.