Denver Broncos 2017 opponents released

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Although the dates have not been set, the Denver Broncos opponents for the 2017 season have been announced, according to ESPN.

The 2017 season will feature the New England Patriots returning to Mile High for a third year in-a-row.

Of course the schedule will also include a home and away game against the AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, and San Diego Chargers.

In addition to the Patriots and the AFC West, the Broncos will host the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN reports.

And besides traveling to the AFC West cities, the Orange and Blue will travel to face the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, and either the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts (whichever team finishes third in the AFC South this Sunday), according to ESPN.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Broncos hope to wrap up their 2016 season with a win this Sunday against Raiders at Mile High.