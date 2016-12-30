× Crash at Parker Road and Florida blocks intersection

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries on Parker Road at Florida.

Per their tweet, which was sent at 11:39 a.m., one person has been taken to the hospital and the intersection is currently closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The identity of the victim has not been released and it’s unknown whether there were other people involved.

We are currently working to get more details and will update this story as they become available.