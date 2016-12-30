Car torched in Aurora leaves social worker without wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman who spends her days fighting for children's safety has her car intentionally torched in Aurora earlier this month, leaving her no way to get around.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 6 when people in the Aurora retirement community heard the loud explosion.

“They believe someone broke out the back window and set it on fire from the back. They believe it was accelerant because the flames were blue,” Maleeka Jihad said.

“It was completely engulfed in flames,” Jihad said witnesses told her.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned, Maleeka's car was the only one hit that night in the entire row of parked cars.

Jihad works with The Rocky Mountain's Children's Law Center and won a dream vacation through her work in early December. She was on that dream trip when the incident occurred.

Her 1998 red Lincoln Navigator was parked outside her dad's Aurora retirement community.

“Your actions affect other people. It's affecting my work ability, that affects income, it affects the clients that I work with. It's a ripple effect in my family,” said Jihad.

“I was leaving town and asked my father if I could keep my car here at his residence,” Jihad said.

Jihad said she feels violated because she doesn't know why it happened or why someone did that purposely to her vehicle.

Now, without a car, and a job that requires home visits with children everyday, Jihad wants to remind people that actions have consequences.

“Have more empathy and think about how it will affect other people,” Jihad said.

Jihad paid off her car in college and only had liability insurance which means she won’t see a dime.

Police have no leads in the case.

Coworkers have set up a GoFundMe page to help her get a new set of wheels so she can continue helping children.