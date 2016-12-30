× Air Force Falcons dominate second half to win Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Air Force Falcons football team gave Colorado a college bowl game victory on Friday night.

The Falcons took down the South Alabama Jaguars,45-21, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The game aired on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

The Jaguars hit first with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the early first quarter. Air Force hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

South Alabama extended their lead with another touchdown run in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run in the early second quarter to make it 21-3.

It was all Air Force after that. It started with another field goal, and then went into halftime with back-to-back touchdowns to tie it up at 21-21.

Air Force continued their domination in the second half with a 75-yard touchdown pass to kick off the half and a touchdown run to give them the lead, 35-21.

The Falcons extended their lead with a 37-yard field goal to end the third quarter bring their lead to 38-21.

The touchdowns kept on coming for Air Force in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard TD run to extend the lead to the final score, 45-21.