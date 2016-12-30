× Actress Jennifer Lawrence bans fans from taking selfies with her

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — If you’re hoping to score a selfie with actress Jennifer Lawrence, you might as well rethink that goal. The Hunger Games star says she is finished taking photos with fans, saying she doesn’t like the way she reacts to the requests.

“I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself,” she said. “I think that people think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me — but I don’t know them.”

Lawrence adds that a part of the ban relates to trying to live a normal life despite her celebrity. “I have to protect my bubble, like, ‘I have a weird job — don’t let this be a reality,'” Lawrence added.