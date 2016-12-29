Woman dies, 2 young relatives hospitalized after falling from ski lift

GRANBY, Colo. — A woman and two young relatives fell from a chair lift at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday morning, according to the Granby Police Department.

All three were rushed to Middle Park Medical Center but doctors couldn’t save the woman.

It’s not clear whether the juveniles who fell are children or teens. One was flown to Children’s Hospital via Flight for Life and the other is still at Middle Park Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the woman and the two children are family members and were visiting from out of state.

Their names are not being released at this time out of respect for the family.

The Granby Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Granby Ranch, and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.