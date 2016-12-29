The Best of Tomer’s Trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMER'S TRAILS - Another year has come and gone. I've been extremely lucky to cross paths with inspiring people and then tell their stories.

In all cases I saw people at their best finding the summit and then realizing it's a false summit. Life goes on.

Paul Perea broke his leg skiing down Grays Peak. Paul came back six months later after surgery to thank the very Search and Rescue Team that plucked him off the mountain. Paul says, "Just being here and thanking these guys means so much to me."

Chris Mueser kicked prostate cancer to curb to defend his age group title at the Rugged Maniac. Chris set an example for everyone to follow. Chris says, "I've been through 7 months of Hell, and it just goes to show you the power of the human spirit."

John Olson continued climbing for those that can't with Epilepsy. John received an upgraded Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) and has a bright future. John says, "They can learn to overcome their fears - like hiking, climbing, riding their bike, living life and that's a great attitude to have."

Rob Barlow did what had never been done by climbing the 100 highest peaks in Colorado in one summer without a car, only a bike. Rob says, "I was told by a doctor that I might not be active in my 30s, i'm now 31. I was told I might even be on oxygen."

Mark Nolan is part of the More Than Just Mountains Foundation and climbs to raise awareness for those with Cystic Fibrosis. "We are climbing the 7-Summits to raise awareness for those with Cystic Fibrosis."

Michael Rowe has Cystic Fibrosis and became the first person with CF to climb all of Colorado's 14ers. Michael says, "I don't know if i'll be able to do this for the rest of my life, but i'm doing it now and I love it."

In all cases the fight goes on. The summit is not the summit.