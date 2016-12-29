Tampon tax repeal to be debated at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is a debate that has been happening worldwide over the last several years. Now it is coming to Colorado.

State Representative Susan Lontine (D- Denver) tells FOX31 Denver political reporter Joe St. George she will introduce a bill to repeal sales taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products during the upcoming session.

The General Assembly is set to reconvene January 11th.

"It's not fair that we should pay a tax on something that is essential," Lontine said.

"This is a necessary bodily function that women can't chose to have -- it happens whether we want it or not," Lontine added.

Lontine's argument is that tampons are "essential items" and should be classified like "essential foods" that are not taxed.

Forty states still tax feminine hygiene products. Canada recently made the products tax exempt.

President Obama during a recent Youtube interview expressed support for repeal.

"I have no idea why states classify these as luxury items. I suspect it's because men were making the laws," the President said.

So how much would this cost?

FOX31 purchased a $4 dollar of pads at CVS and was charged 31 cents in tax (total state and local).

According to state officials the state's share every year is around $1.9 million.

While no formal opposition has formed at the Capitol yet, Lontine says she suspects it would revolve around whether or not the state can afford less revenue.

Currently there are 61 male members of the General Assembly and 39 female members.