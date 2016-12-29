Syrian regime reaches ceasefire deal with rebels, Vladimir Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the opposition, Russian state media TASS reports.

“Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long,” Putin said. “Three documents have been signed. A ceasefire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition is one. A package of measures to control the ceasefire is another. And a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a settlement in Syria is the third.”

Putin was speaking at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers.