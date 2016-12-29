Reynolds and Fisher had a complicated relationship

LOS ANGELES — Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

“She’s with Carrie now,” Todd Fisher said.

While they lived, the two shared a complicated relationship.