Ralphie V makes the trip to the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – The Colorado Buffaloes football team aren’t the only ones who made the trip to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl, Ralphie also came along.

The last bowl game CU was part of was in 2007 when Ralphie IV was running so this is Ralphie V’s first bowl game appearance.

The tradition of running on the field behind a live buffalo started in 1967. Ralphie has only missed 2 bowl games since then.

Taking a live buffalo across state lines does require some extra work.

“We had to get certain permits to travel through certain states,” John Graves, Ralphie Program Manager said.

Graves said Ralphie V also takes some time to adjust to the new setting and will be ready to go for kickoff on Thursday night.