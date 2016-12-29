New information revealed about Corepower Yoga founder’s death

SAN DIEGO — We’re learning more about the death of Corepower Yoga founder, Trevor Tice.

A San Diego station reports 48-year-old Tice accidentally fell in his home.

Police are waiting for a report from the San Diego county medical examiner`s office before releasing an official cause of death.

Police found Tice in his San Diego home on Dec. 12. after a friend asked officers to check on him.

Tice started Corepower Yoga in Denver in 2002. Since then it’s expanded to more than 150 locations in 20 states.