Lyft reveals top destinations for Denver riders

DENVER — So where did Lyft riders want to go in Denver this year?

The annual Lyftie awards are out and the most popular venue was the Pepsi Center.

The top restaurant destinations were Avanti and the Viewhouse.

Union Station was the most visited transit stop and Native Roots was the top dispensary destination.

Nationally, the most visited bar was The Abbey in Los Angeles, the top tourist destination was Navy Pier in Chicago and of course, the most popular drop-off location was airports across the country.