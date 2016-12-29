KWGN Air Force football programming note

DENVER – The Air Force Falcons football team will be taking on the South Alabama Jaguars in the Arizona Bowl on Friday afternoon.

The game will air at 3:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 (KWGN-TV).

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is available over the air and on most cable and satellite providers throughout Colorado as well in the Panhandle of Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming.

You can find Colorado’s Own Channel 2 on your cable or satellite provider by going to tvschedule.zap2it.com. Simply click “Change my location,” enter your zip code, and then select your provider.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is a CW affiliate.