× Judge denies bail in retrial of Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit podcast ‘Serial’

A Baltimore judge has denied bail to Adnan Syed — the subject of the hit podcast “Serial” — as he awaits a new trial, WBAL reports.

Syed was a teen when prosecutors say he killed his ex-girlfriend and buried her body in a park in 1999.

He was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison.

But the 2014 podcast raised questions that led a judge to vacate his sentence and order a new trial.

In denying bail, the judge cited issues including the prosecutor’s appeal of the order for a new trial.

An attorney for Syed said they are disappointed but focused on going back to court and winning an acquittal.