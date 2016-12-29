Grandpa goes viral after denture mishap

Ohio — An 88-year-old Ohio grandpa is gaining online fame after a denture mishap while playing the popular game “Speak Out.”

Don Briggs, as he’s known to his family, took part in the game that requires people to try to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece.

His granddaughter brought out the game when she was spending time with family over Christmas.

“I told him I had a game for us to play after dinner, and we told him how to play it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they all took their turns, but when it came to Poppy, he put the mouthpiece in backwards, which caused an outburst of laughter throughout the house.

When Briggs went to speak out, his teeth came out instead.

“We all started screaming. He made a face at my daughter, and out they came on the floor,” Taylor said.

Taylor happened to be recording the hysterical moment and posted the video on her Facebook page, and when the video hit 100 views, she said Poppy was shocked.

