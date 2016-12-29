× Free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Denver metro area

Several groups and organizations are offering free or discounted transportation around the metro area on New Year’s Eve in an effort to discourage people from driving drunk.

Free bus and rail service

RTD is partnering with Coors Light to offer complimentary bus and rail service from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of the ‘Freeze the Keys’ DUI-prevention effort.

That includes all regularly-scheduled bus and rail services. SkyRide and Access-a-Ride will also be free for all riders. However, due to the fireworks displays downtown, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. there will be limited Free MallRide service on the 16th Street Mall, and no service on the D, F and H light rail lines between the Theatre District/Convention Center and 18th & California/Stout stations.

“Passengers have more options this year because of the opening of the Flatiron Flyer service along U.S. 36, the University of Colorado A Line to East Denver and the B Line to Westminster,” RTD said in a statement.

Service will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve and a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day. Passengers should check both the late night weekday schedule and the early morning Sunday/holiday schedule for trips after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

For fare and schedule information, visit www.rtd-denver.com.

Free cab ride

The Sawaya Law Firm‘s “Free Cab Ride Home Program” will reimburse a passenger for a ride from one location to the passenger’s home through Jan. 3.

Once the passenger has paid for a cab, they can send the receipt to the The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. Call (866) 328-4317 for more information.

$20 discount on Lyft for new customers

Lyft is offering a discount to new users. Sign up with the promo code CDOTRideSafe for a $20 credit on your first ride. Once you download the app, create an account and enter the code in the Payment section.