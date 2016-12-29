× Family, friends search for Fort Lupton man missing since Christmas Day

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Family and friends of a Fort Lupton man are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old who went missing Christmas Day.

According to family and friends, Bryann Erives Medrano has been missing since the early morning hours of Christmas Day, and they’re are asking the public for help to try to find him.

Friends tell FOX31 that Medrano left a party around 4 a.m. on Christmas morning heading to his girlfriend’s house in Denver, but he never made it.

Medrano was driving a green 1999 Volkswagen Jetta with Colorado license plate YPQ-869. The car has a dent on the right back side with a band aid sticker.

Friends say he was last seen wearing a black Oakland Raiders jersey with a Raiders hat and red boots. He is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Medrano you’re asked to call Fort Lupton police at 303-857-4011.