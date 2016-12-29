× More than 200 people attend funeral for Korean War veteran with no family

DENVER — A Korean War veteran died last month with no family members by his side. But at his funeral, he was surrounded by generous strangers who wanted to honor him because he served our country.

Army Sergeant Robert Buddecke died in November at age 86.

James Whitlow, a member of the Colorado National Guard who lives in Longmont, learned of Sgt. Buddecke’s death and reached out to Heath Carroll from Carroll-Lewellen Funeral and Cremation Services.

Carroll and his team worked to make all the arrangements and provided the casket and services.

Buddecke was laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Thursday morning.

Whitlow contacted several groups that support veterans to make sure there would be people there to honor Buddecke as he was laid to rest.

The public was invited to attend, and more than 200 fellow veterans, service members, civilians and even families with young children came to pay their respects to Buddecke.

People filled the room where the service was held and the overflow crowd stood out in the cold as Buddecke was laid to rest.